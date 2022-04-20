Raises proposed for Knox County educators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the final months of Bob Thomas being superintendent of Knox County Schools, there’s a proposal for educators in Knox County to get a raise.

The 2023 budget would give all employees with a teaching license a four percent raise. All other staff like custodial workers, assistant teachers, and clerical workers are able to get an eight percent raise. The intent behind the difference is to give those that don’t make as much money an added boost in pay.

“Our schools are successful based on the administration and the teachers at the schools,” said Jon Rysewyk who is set to take over as the new superintendent on June 4.

Rysewyk has assembled a transition team that will meet with him several times before the official start date. In these meetings, he hopes to get ideas and understanding of what the community is looking for in Knox County Schools.

“Bring those innovative ideas and kind of challenge our status quo and help us think differently about making better outcomes for students,” said Rysewyk.

The transition team is made up of 33 people from East Tennessee ranging from business men and women to teachers, parents, and even a student. Having each one of those people be living in the area was intentional.

“People from Knox county know Knox County and we do have great thinkers and innovators right here in the county,” said Rysewyk.

The final budget will be voted on by the Board of Education on Wednesday, the 27th.

