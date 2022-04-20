Advertisement

Tennessee Football lands top ranked recruit in the state

Caleb Herring announces commitment to the Vols
Tennessee Football recruit
Tennessee Football recruit(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four-star recruit and top ranked player in the state of Tennessee, Caleb Herring, announced Tuesday that he committed to the University of Tennessee.

The Vols beat out schools like Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn and Arizona State to land this four-star recruit.

The Murfreesboro native and Riverdale High School standout line backer is the latest in a line of class of 2023 commits for the Vols. The 6-foot-5 high school junior, already has a connection to Tennessee, his brother Elijah Herring, who’s on the roster.

“This is a very family-oriented place,” Herring said. “I can see myself building my character and building up my brand here. "

Along with being the top ranked player in the state of Tennessee, Herring also ranks eighth in the nation at the edge rusher position.

