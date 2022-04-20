Top ranked Vols keep rolling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Outstanding performances from Jorel Ortega and Jordan Beck propelled the top ranked Vols to a 9-3 victory inside Lindsey Nelson on Tuesday night.

Ortega lead the way for the Vols offensively, going 3-for-5 in the box including a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Beck followed closely behind with a 2-for-4 night of his own picking up an RBI along the way.

Kyle Booker and Logan Steenstra were inserted into the starting lineup Tuesday and both recorded a hit and pocketing three and two RBI’s respectively.

Booker with the breakthrough! Steenstra follows with an RBI double of his own and just like that we lead 5-0!



Zander Sechrist got the start on the mound for the Vols and shut Bellarmine down. Sechrist went 4.1 innings, retiring all 13 batters he faced and recording two strikeouts, while not giving up a hit. His record has improved to 3-0 on the season after Tuesday’s start.

Kyle Booker made the most of his one hit on the night, driving home three runs. After a Luc Lipcius walk, the bases were loaded for Booker. He got a hold of the 3-1 pitch and sent it to the wall in right center field for a bases clearing double to put the Vols up 5-0.

Ortega, put the nail in the coffin with his solo shot down the left field line. his eighth homer of the season marked the 32nd time in 37 games that Tennessee has hit at least one home run heading into the weekend affair at Florida.

It’s the Vols taking on Florida starting Friday night, and Ortega says it will be a homecoming of sorts as he will have family from Boca Raton and his native Puerto Rico in attendance this weekend.

