Chest bumps for charity: UT coaches help frat raise money for a good cause
Coaches Tony Vitello and Josh Heupel teamed up with a Tennessee fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon to help raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee baseball coach, Tony Vitello and head football coach Josh Heupel are giving back on campus. The coaches teamed up with a Tennessee fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon to help raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project.
The coaches took part in a dunk tank in which both of them threw a baseball and a football to dunk the other coach.
Vitello also offered ‘chest bumps’ for two dollars where all the proceeds will go to the charity.
Vitello went viral this week after bumping an umpire in the first inning of the UT-Alabama game on Saturday. Vitello is currently on suspension until Sunday, according to the NCAA.
A student fraternity member shared with WVLT News they hoped having big names stop by the fundraiser would help them raise more money. So far, they have raised $4,000.
