Chest bumps for charity: UT coaches help frat raise money for a good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee baseball coach, Tony Vitello and head football coach Josh Heupel are giving back on campus. The coaches teamed up with a Tennessee fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon to help raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project.

The coaches took part in a dunk tank in which both of them threw a baseball and a football to dunk the other coach.

Josh Heupel dunks Tony Vitello

Tony Vitello dunks Josh Heupel

Vitello also offered ‘chest bumps’ for two dollars where all the proceeds will go to the charity.

Tony Vitello chest bump

Chest Bumps for Charity (Fielden Bowman)

Vitello went viral this week after bumping an umpire in the first inning of the UT-Alabama game on Saturday. Vitello is currently on suspension until Sunday, according to the NCAA.

Tony Vitello bumps the 3rd base umpire after being ejected in the top of the first inning. Certainly looks like a suspension will be coming. Frank Anderson also ejected. pic.twitter.com/7QiOrTmb4f — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) April 16, 2022

A student fraternity member shared with WVLT News they hoped having big names stop by the fundraiser would help them raise more money. So far, they have raised $4,000.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.