Advertisement

500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) – Troopers in Missouri found 500 pounds of packaged marijuana scattered around the road when they responded to a crash on April 20.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-70 in Callaway County. They said no one was seriously injured in the accident.

“You don’t see this every day, but it’s 4/20…,” Highway Patrol posted on Twitter with a picture showing bags and bags of marijuana covering the interstate.

Authorities say two men were arrested and charged with felony first-degree drug trafficking.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (WVLT)
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Cades Cove Loop for repairs
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee death row inmate selects last meal
People wait at the new Knoxville Greyhound bus stop location
Customers waiting in ‘appalling’ conditions at new Greyhound location
WMC
Winner, winner! Loudon couple wins big in Tennessee Lottery
McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry announces reduction in force
McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry announces reduction in force

Latest News

Many are praising a group of students for their quick thinking that ended up saving their...
First-graders praised after saving teacher who suffered COVID-19 seizure
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to alert
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field before an NFL football game...
Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Jerry Jones is her father
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing