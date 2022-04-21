Clouds bring only spotty rain, but warmer air also moving in with the breeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and spotty showers are moving through, but it’s still getting warmer. High pressure, or calm weather, allows for a hotter few days, before our next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain developing and moving through, more like trying to with dry air keeping most of the approaching showers from making it to the ground. We’re starting the day in the mid 50s.

From mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, afternoon clearing and a warm breeze help to move up today’s high a bit more. We’ll top out at 76 degrees in the Valley, with a Southwesterly wind between 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Clearing tonight brings some patchy fog, but we’re only cooling to the low 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday through Monday comes with highs in the 80s, but varying conditions day to day.

Friday is mostly sunny, with a light breeze, and a high of 81. Winds pick up to around 20 mph gusts on Saturday, with plenty of sunshine, we’ll top out around 85 degrees. Sunday starts out with some extra clouds, but back to sunshine and gusts around 20 mph, the high will be 84 degrees.

Monday is still in the low 80s, but we’ll see more clouds in the afternoon with spotty rain, then more scattered rain in the evening with a line of rain and storms spreading out overnight into Tuesday morning. That’s the cold front, so Tuesday’s high will be around 68 degrees.

We’re tracking cooler nights and days for the rest of next week in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

