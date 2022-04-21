Family of passed infant to host Wears Valley event to share her story, raise awareness

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brittany Huff and her family suffered a horrible tragedy in 2018: Huff lost her six-month-old daughter, one of three triplets, to a rare heart condition. Now, they’re using baby Bostyn’s legacy to help others.

Huff and her family have started The Bostyn Huff Spring and Fall Festivals. The events, held at Huff’s Wears Valley property, include over 40 vendors and food trucks.

The event is also aimed at raising awareness of Congenital Heart Defects (CHD), the defect that took Bostyn at six months. “The events allow us the opportunity to share Bostyn’s name and story,” his mother told WVLT News. “We are able to connect to so many people who have lost babies and other loved ones due to heart problems.”

A portion of May’s Spring Festival’s vendor proceeds and all proceeds from T-shirt sales will go to families affected by CHD, Brittany Huff said. This year, she and her family are asking businesses to donate to the event.

“We plan to strictly use those donations to sponsor individual children at Christmas, with all of their presents being from Bostyn. Last year, we were able to sponsor 7 families. Our goal, this year, is 25 families,” she told WVLT News.

The event is set for May 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 2881 Wears Valley Road in Sevierville. The event is free and will be different each Saturday. You can see a complete list of vendors here.

