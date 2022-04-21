Firefighter taken to hospital after West Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital for chest pain after an early morning fire in West Knox County Thursday. 911 got a call from a neighbor that the duplex next door was on fire on Countryhill Lane.

When crews got there they saw flames through the roof. They were able to extinguish it quickly. One unit is destroyed, and another has moderate smoke and water damage. The unit next door also has some exterior damage.

The second unit was the only one occupied. Firefighters say they have not been able to find the person living in the other unit. Neighbors say a man walked out of the home and left the scene.

Fire crews were still on the scene to monitor hot spots.

The firefighter with chest pains was taken to Parkwest Hospital. No one else is hurt.

