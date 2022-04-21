Advertisement

Hokies take ACC / SEC softball matchup at UT

#3 Virginia Tech defeats #14 Tennessee 5-2
Versus Florida in Gainesville(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a Top 15 softball matchup at UT’s Lee Stadium Wednesday night. The 14th ranked Lady Vols welcoming in 3rd ranked Virginia Tech.

The Hokies would jump out to 3-0 first inning lead, but then pitcher Erin Edmoundson would settle in and keep the Hokies at bay. Meanwhile Tennessee would chip away at the lead.

In the bottom of the third Zada Puni, who homered twice over the weekend against Texas A&M, singled off the glove of the Va. Tech third baseman. The ball goes into left field allowing Kiki Malloy to score and it’s 3-1 Virginia Tech.

To the fourth and the Lady Vols add another run. Milloy rips a double into the left field corner driving home Riley West from second base. UT now within a run trailing just 3-2.

Ashley Rogers, who had not pitched in over a week would come on in relief of Edmoundson and looked good initially, but she would give up a two run homer to Jayme Bailey in the top of the 6th extending the Virginia Tech lead.

The Lady Vols would fail to score in their half of the inning as well as in the 7th and fall to the Hokies by that score. Now 30-13 overall, Tennessee is back in action this weekend.

UT welcomes East Carolina and UNC Greensboro to Knoxville this weekend for the Lady Vol challenge. the Lady Vols will play a doubleheader against the Pirates and Spartans on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

