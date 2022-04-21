Homeless Bill passes TN Senate and House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new bill passed the Tennessee House and Senate Wednesday.

Proposed by House Representative Ryan Williams, HB0978 will make camping illegal in certain areas around the state of Tennessee. This mainly affects the homeless population of Nashville.

“As introduced, creates a Class C misdemeanor offense, punishable by a $50 fine and community service work, for solicitation or camping along a controlled-access highway or entrance or exit ramp; expands Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 to apply the offense of unauthorized camping on state property to all public property.” – HB0978.

This bill recently gained the public’s attention, according to WVLT, after Senator Frank Nicely said that homeless people could aspire not just to find a home but also lead historic lives by comparing them to the life experiences of Adolf Hitler.

“I haven’t given you all a history lesson in a while, and I wanted to give you a little history on homelessness,” Niceley said. “Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while. So for two years, Hitler lived on the streets and practiced how to connect with the masses and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books.”

The following are examples of what would now be classified as criminal offenses:

- Solicit from the roadway, shoulder, berm, or right-of-way of a controlled-access highway or entrance or exit ramp of such highway

- Camp on the shoulder, berm, or right-of-way of a state or interstate highway

- Camp under a bridge or overpass, or within an underpass, of a state or interstate highway

The bill will now move onto the Governor’s office to potentially be signed, making it an official law.

