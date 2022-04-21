Knoxville Police chief reflects after almost 30 years of service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1993, all Eve Thomas wanted was to be a police officer.

Then at 29, she joined the ranks of the Knoxville Police Department, working her way through many positions until she was named top cop in 2018. Thomas announced her retirement in November of 2021.

Standing next to Mayor Inya Kincannon, Thomas said she felt it was time to retire from policing and let someone else take over the department.

Sitting in her office with less than two weeks until May 1, her official retirement date, Thomas looked forward to a slower way of life after leaving KPD. ”It’s going to be so nice to relax, not anticipate middle of the night phone calls and worry about what’s happening every day but I’ll worry about the men and women on the force,” Thomas said.

Thomas summed up her time leading KPD as anything but easy. ”A roller coaster I think is probably the best way to describe it,” Thomas said.

The Chief led the department through internal investigations, the retirement of a deputy chief in the middle of an investigation, record homicide rates in 2020 and 2021 and two lawsuits filed against her departments just weeks before she leaves.

”I hate that that’s my legacy, that the two worst years for homicide is on me,” said Thomas. ”I know from the officers that are answering calls on the street to my homicide investigators they go out there every day to try and keep this from happening and they take each and every one of these cases personally and they’re never satisfied.”

Constrained by ongoing internal investigations and now lawsuits, Thomas opened up about the five deaths of Austin-East Magnet High School students on her watch, including the death of Anthony Thompson Jr. who was shot and killed by a KPD officer in a bathroom at Austin-East.

”That’s in the back of my mind every day, every minute, of every second, of every day,” said Thomas. “To lose a young person is horrible, that’s our future, those are the people who are going to save us and we need to make sure that those people are being educated, brought up, raised right, and when we lose somebody we’ve lost a piece of that winning, and I absolutely hate that and we need to do better.”

Thomas doesn’t back down that this is part of her legacy, but she adds there’s more to this department than its struggles in East Knoxville. Thomas started the co-responder program, which pairs responding KPD officers with mental health advocates.

She also piloted body cameras for KPD officers, opening up transparency at a time when policing was under the microscope. ”I always knew body cameras weren’t going to be a panacea but they’re a great tool to have,” said Thomas.

While leading during a pandemic was stressful, Thomas’s pride shows in how she treated her officers and subordinates, piloting an officer welfare program, something she wanted to change since she started in 1993.

”When I first came on it was ‘suck it up’ and that builds over time and I think in my career we’ve recognized that’s not a good way to do things,” said Thomas.

As Thomas leaves, the department remains understaffed, however, should the city pass the proposed budget, officers will receive pay increases.

Thomas plans to travel with her husband and spend time with her two kids, when asked what she will miss most about the department, it’s the work the men and women in blue do every day.

”The thing I’m going to miss most is hearing the stories from the community about officers when they’re out there doing their job and they don’t even know anyone is watching,” said Thomas.

The city is no longer accepting applications, according to the City’s website. City officials hope to have the next chief announced in May.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.