Longer stretch of ‘80s’ heading into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just as expected, the rain did not materialize to much except a few sprinkles, off-and-on Thursday. Friday starts a four-day warm blast. Highs in the Valley should touch the 80s for most of that four-day stretch.

The best chance of rain in the long range returns late next Monday night into early Tuesday. Following that isolated frost is possible.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A warm night is here for Thursday. There’s still several good evening hours to get outside and do some yardwork, mowing, or just relaxing.

Low temperatures are actually back above average, just two days from patchy and then widespread frost.

Friday is all about the sunshine. Pack the sunscreen and the sunglasses: both should come in handy pretty early Friday. High temperatures should range from the middle 70s near Crossville the other 70s in the foothills to the lower 80s in the Valley.

Saturday’s very similar, with the stiff breeze bringing us even more warmth and sunshine. Highs reach for 85 in the valley, with about 90% of our towns at or above 80 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday could be the warmest day of the entire week, and one of the warmer days so far in 2022. Frankly there’s not much different than Friday or Saturday but it will top out at 84 degrees (nearly the same as Saturday). That means almost all of us are the 80s by late afternoon.

The breeze is stronger on Monday. The influx of humidity coming out of the Gulf of Mexico states is the first sign that rain is approaching. That said, rain chances remain small through Monday evening. Overnight into early Tuesday morning, that’s when we expect the rain in a squall line. While it’s still a little too early to diagnose any strong or severe storm threats, some thunder is certainly possible in this setup.

The storms are gone Tuesday morning, quickly replaced by emerging sunshine. Tuesday will be substantially cooler. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s the nearest 70°, even with the extra sunshine.

I mentioned this at the top, but patches of frost are possible at some of the highest elevations of our area, next Wednesday and Thursday mornings. It’s not a widespread concern for gardeners and farmers.

