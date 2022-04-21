More improvements coming to Lakeshore Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lakeshore Park Conservancy, the City of Knoxville and Friends of Lakeshore Park, celebrated after breaking ground for the Phase 2 improvements coming to Knoxville’s largest and most visited park.

The improvements are based on a master plan prepared and approved for Lakeshore Park in 2020.

“This starts another exciting chapter in the development of Lakeshore Park,” said Dee Haslam, the Board Chair of the Lakeshore Park Conservancy. “The park is already a great place to visit, and the Phase 2 work will include renovation of some existing improvements and construction of even more opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

The first part of the improvements, located in the southwest quadrant of the park, will include a new baseball complex, soccer area walkways and parking, pickleball courts, a basketball court, a sports green, and a seating area for small meetings, officials said. Renovations will also include other improvements, including a 35-foot high sculptural mount, a new playground, and three new pavilions, among many others.

Officials said the City of Knoxville has supported Phase 2 improvements by providing funds for roads and parking.

Mayor Kincannon said, “Lakeshore Park was a diamond in the rough in 2013 when the State of Tennessee conveyed the property to the City. After much TLC and extensive public-private collaboration, the park is now a carefully cut and polished diamond. Imagine how much more brightly and beautifully this rare gem will shine in another two years, once the upcoming Phase 2 improvements are completed!”

Construction of Phase 2, Part 1, is expected to be complete as early as 2024, a release stated. While improvements are underway, the park as a whole will remain open, with the exception of some areas closed for active construction.

The main entrance will be closed for several months, according to a park spokesperson.

A release stated that Conservancy and City officials would work diligently to keep the public informed of temporary closures of roads, parking, trail sections, and other park areas.

“The perimeter trail and other areas of the park near the construction zone can only stay open if park visitors read the signs and follow the rules,” Foy said

More information can be found on Lakeshore Park’s website.

