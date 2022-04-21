More residential than rental structures affected in Sevier Co. fire, report shows

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The final damage assessment report detailing structures affected by the Hatcher Mountain Fire was released Thursday.

The Hatcher Mountain Fire, which was ignited by down power lines, started on March 30 and burned more than 2,000 acres before being 100% contained on April 5.

The report categorized structures on damage and residential or rental status. It showed that there were 213 in total affected, noting 110 were residential and 103 were overnight rental properties, according to Perrin Anderson, Sevier County Assistant for Governmental Affairs.

Anderson provided clarification on how the structures were assessed:

Major: 50% damage, not inhabitable, and repairs will take longer than 30 days.

Minor: structural damage that is 25% or less and can be easily repaired, and the structure is usable in a relatively short amount of time.

Affected: 10% or less of the structure, and the structure is still inhabitable.

In total, the report states that 125 structures were destroyed, four had major damages, 58 reported minor damages, and 26 were affected.

A breakdown of all structures affected from the Hatcher Mountain Fire. (Sevier County)

A report breakdown showed that residential homes accounted for 64 destroyed, one majorly damaged, 32 minorly damaged, and 13 affected out of the total structures involved. That left rental properties accounting for 61 destroyed, three with major damage, 26 with minor damage, and 13 affected.

The breakdown shows which structures were residential properties versus overnight rentals. (Sevier County)

This comes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a sweeping executive order Wednesday that offers help to those affected by Sevier County’s recent wildfires. The order also officially declared the wildfires a “major disaster” and issued a state of emergency for the area.

The executive order aims to waive fees and license requirements for those in Sevier County. The order is split into five parts, each suspending a piece of earlier Tennessee legislation that might make it difficult for people in the area to get back to normal.

