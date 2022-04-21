What will happen to Lakeshore Park’s trees?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’ve been to Knoxville’s Lakeshore Park recently, you may have noticed orange X’s spray painted on dozens of trees.

The Executive Director of Lakeshore Park Conservancy, Julieanne Foy, said that’s because they’re being removed for Phase 2 of Lakeshore Park improvements.

It’s the largest and most-used park in Knoxville with nearly 200 acres of outdoor space.

Foy stated in a news release, “The design team has attempted to preserve as many trees as possible while creating space for needed roads, parking and other amenities, but some loss is inevitable.”

She also stated there’s been disease in some trees.

To replace the trees being removed for the projects to happen, 700 trees will be added.

But some people who frequent the park said their sad to see dozens of trees go. When I asked others if they’d noticed the X’s they said they hadn’t.

“I’m not against the expansion, but I don’t like to see good, healthy trees cut down. And there are--it looks like quite a few, X-ed for removal,” Bill Brye, said.

Brye comes to the park daily, much like Donnea Jackson and Curt Gibson.

“The expansions they’ve done so far are fantastic. So based upon the history, it’ll probably be ok. I’m just totally against cutting down anything that doesn’t need to be cut down,” Jackson said.

Gibson said when he gets tired on his walks he uses trees for shade or to lean against.

“This is one of the nicest parks I’ve ever been to, especially for the city- its size, and I don’t mind improvements, but I do mind cutting the trees,” Gibson explained.

But Foy stated in the release, “The Conservancy Board and the Phase 2 design team are dedicated to preserving as many trees as possible and minimizing the number of trees removed during the construction process.”

The Phase 2 improvements are set to be completed by January 2024.

