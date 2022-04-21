Advertisement

New Tennessee bill a “gamechanger” for college NIL deals

Ultimately, the bill means more Name, Image and Likeness involvement, something that should mean more opportunities for student athletes.
American Football
American Football
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Tennessee bill is being called a “gamechanger” for college Name, Image and Likeness deals.

The bill, SB2392, makes changes to how NIL groups can work with college coaches and athletic departments. Under the new rules, groups like Spyre Sports Group can be more hands-on with athletes and athletic officials, like participating in the recruiting process. The bill changes previous rules that forbade NIL groups from participating in recruiting. Now, an NIL group could even be endorsed by athletic officials, like University of Tennessee coaches Josh Heupel, Rick Barnes and Tony Vitello.

WVLT News spoke with Spyre Co-Founder Hunter Baddour, who is excited for the bill, saying “it’s a gamechanger.” Under the bill, athletic departments could even host events aimed at connecting donors with NIL, something that was not allowed before.

Ultimately, the bill means more NIL involvement at the college level, something that should mean more opportunities for student athletes.

