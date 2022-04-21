Advertisement

Sevierville school wins two national awards

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A private Christian school in Sevierville is celebrating the win of two awards for their fine arts program.

Christian Academy of the Smokies won two national awards at the 44th annual American Association of Christian Schools national Competition.

Fine arts teacher Becca Swain says her students have been excited since winning the competition.

“It’s very rare. It’s what we’ve chosen to emphasize. Now we’re seeing that as parents and students are finding out about our program they are choosing to put their students here because of the music,” said Swain.

The program is very young as the school started this about 10 years ago.

“The music I choose for them is very difficult, it’s meant for them to grow throughout the school where, which so many of them have done in a beautiful way. But I tell you around October and November they want to quit on me and I get it, I understand,” she said. “I have things in mind to push the kids a little bit further I think we’ll make an appearance again, but what it means for placing I don’t know. And that’s ok, we will still work just as hard we’ll push the kids, we’ll continue to push them and I would love to think that we might bring another trophy home.”

The school won the national title for best choral and orchestra programs among their size of private schools.

