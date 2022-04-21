State parks recognized for going green ahead of Earth Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced that 28 state parks had been awarded “Platinum status,” the highest level of achievement in the department’s Go Green With Us program. The announcement marked the highest number of parks with the status since the program’s start, a release said.

“Our state parks are going above and beyond what’s expected in environmental protection and sustainability, and we are thrilled with their performance in this program,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC. “This formally recognizes our parks’ dedication to preserving the environment and to presenting the best example possible to our visitors.”

The Go Green With Us program began in 2015 and incorporated guidelines throughout each park’s operations that aim to help staff and guests become more “green” or environmentally friendly. The achievement announced came ahead of Earth Day on Friday, April 22.

“Parks implement sustainability practices and are recognized in the spring near Earth Day,” a park spokesperson said. “A total of 37 parks this year increased by one level in status from the last assessment in 2020, with 22 parks achieving Gold status and six Silver.”

The parks recognized in East Tennessee were:

Big Ridge State Park

Booker T. Washington State Park

Cove Lake State Park

Frozen Head State Park

Harrison Bay State Park

Indian Mountain State Park

Roan Mountain State Park

Seven Islands State Birding Park

Sycamore Shoals State Park

Sustainability practices implemented included recycling, replacing water fixtures with low-volume alternatives, composting food waste, installing LED lighting in high-traffic areas, enforcing no-idle areas to reduce emissions, tracking rare species and planting native species, according to a news release.

Park visitors are encouraged to participate in their state park’s Go Green initiatives.

