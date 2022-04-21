THP: Anderson County crash kills 2 from Heiskell

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash in Anderson County killed two people Wednesday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on April 20, Cynthia Earley, 50, and Larry Earley, 52, both of Heiskell, were traveling on Hinds Creek Road in a Chevrolet Sonic.

The Chevrolet driver made a left turn onto U.S. Highway 441, failing to yield right of way, and was struck by a Dodge Ram, driven by Denisa Tataru, 25, of Knoxville, according to the THP.

The Chevrolet spun in the roadway before resting, and the Dodge went off the left side of the roadway before also stopping, the report states.

Cynthia and Larry Early were both killed in the crash, officials said. Tataru was not injured, according to the report.

THP officers will continue to investigate the crash.

