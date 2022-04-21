Advertisement

THP: Anderson County crash kills 2 from Heiskell

THP officers will continue to investigate the crash.
THP Cruiser
THP Cruiser(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash in Anderson County killed two people Wednesday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on April 20, Cynthia Earley, 50, and Larry Earley, 52, both of Heiskell, were traveling on Hinds Creek Road in a Chevrolet Sonic.

The Chevrolet driver made a left turn onto U.S. Highway 441, failing to yield right of way, and was struck by a Dodge Ram, driven by Denisa Tataru, 25, of Knoxville, according to the THP.

The Chevrolet spun in the roadway before resting, and the Dodge went off the left side of the roadway before also stopping, the report states.

Cynthia and Larry Early were both killed in the crash, officials said. Tataru was not injured, according to the report.

THP officers will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (WVLT)
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Cades Cove Loop for repairs
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee death row inmate selects last meal
People wait at the new Knoxville Greyhound bus stop location
Customers waiting in ‘appalling’ conditions at new Greyhound location
WMC
Winner, winner! Loudon couple wins big in Tennessee Lottery
McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry announces reduction in force
McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry announces reduction in force

Latest News

More improvements coming to Lakeshore Park
More improvements coming to Lakeshore Park
Kevin Montgomery
Police charge sex offender for indecent exposure at West Knoxville store
More improvements coming to Lakeshore Park
More improvements coming to Lakeshore Park
Tracking spotty rain
Clouds bring only spotty rain, but warmer air also moving in with the breeze