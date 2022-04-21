Advertisement

Woman falls head first into vault toilet trying to retrieve cell phone, rescuers say

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing...
Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing platform tall enough for the woman to stand on and pulled her up to safety.(Brinnon Fire Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRINNON, Wash. (Gray News) – Firefighters say a woman was lucky to not be overcome by toxic gases after falling into a vault toilet while trying to get her phone.

According to the Brinnon Fire Department, a woman in her 40s dropped her cell phone into the vault while using the toilet on the top of Mt. Walker in Washington.

Authorities said she dismantled the seat and tried to use her dog’s leash to fish out her phone. She eventually attempted to use the leash to support herself, but that failed and she fell in head first.

The woman tried to climb out of the vault on her own for about 15-20 minutes before calling 911 for help.

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing platform tall enough for the woman to stand on and pulled her up to safety.

According to the fire department, the woman was not hurt and requested no transport. She was washed down and given a Tyvek hazmat suit to wear.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (WVLT)
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Cades Cove Loop for repairs
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee death row inmate selects last meal
People wait at the new Knoxville Greyhound bus stop location
Customers waiting in ‘appalling’ conditions at new Greyhound location
WMC
Winner, winner! Loudon couple wins big in Tennessee Lottery
McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry announces reduction in force
McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry announces reduction in force

Latest News

Nearly 30 pounds of illegal shark fins were found in the freezer of an unnamed Texas restaurant.
Authorities seize 30 pounds of illegal shark fins at Texas restaurant
More improvements coming to Lakeshore Park
More improvements coming to Lakeshore Park
THP Cruiser
THP: Anderson County crash kills 2 from Heiskell
Kevin Montgomery
Police charge sex offender for indecent exposure at West Knoxville store
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing