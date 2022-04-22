Advertisement

‘Bluegrass, BBQ, Bourbon & Beer’ coming to Blount Mansion

The “Birthplace of Tennessee” is set to host a new event featuring bluegrass music, bar-b-que, bourbon and beer.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The “Birthplace of Tennessee” is set to host a new event featuring bluegrass music, bar-b-que, bourbon and beer. The event will feature food from Dead End BBQ and brews from Balter Beerworks.

“Bluegrass, BBQ, Bourbon & Beer” will also play host to the Foothills Bluegrass Band. The event, scheduled for April 23 from 4:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., is aimed at raising money for Blount Mansion, Knoxville’s only National Historic Landmark.

Tickets for the event will be $30 per adult and $15 per child when bought in advance. You can get your tickets here.

