Dollywood opens Flower & Food Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has opened the Flower and Food Festival with expanded flower exhibits and food options for this year.

The award-winning festival has delighted guests with more than a million blooms made up on numerous displays across the park by expert horticulturists. Some of the displays will include a larger-than-life butterfly umbrella, various animals and Dolly Parton’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors.

“You know we like to do things bigger and better every year here at Dollywood. The previous two years we’ve had about 500,000 balloons. This year, we’ve expanded that to 1 million blooms,” said Jen Webb, Dollywood Spokesperson. “One of the ways we’re doing that is with those 3 new mosaic cultures.”

Dolly’s rich influence through song comes alive such as the “Coat of Many Colors” with the marvelous scenic sculpture of her mother Avie Lee sewing the priceless garment. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The “umbrella sky” will also make a comeback for guests to get shade as hundreds of umbrellas are suspended above Showstreet. In addition to dazzling displays, guests can partake in multiple items at several culinary locations with a Tasting Pass.

“Our chefs always elevate the food for every festival. We do that with this one, food is in the name of the festival, so they know the pressure is on. They always deliver across the park you’ll find a lot of different foods that have those options in them,” said Wes Ramey with Dollywood. “I’m excited about the Reuben spring rolls. So they’ve taken a Rueben sandwich and put it in the spring roll and it is amazing.”

Dollywood's Flower and Food Festival Tasting pass also includes several drink options like the Blue Woog that you'll find in Market Square. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Guests who want entertainment at the park will not be let down. Dollywood has partnered with the world-renowned entertainment technology company Moment Factory to bring an “immersive walkthrough experience” to guests who visit Dolly’s Butterfly Garden.

The flower and food festival will run through early June.

More than 2 dozen tasting options at Flower and food festival includes the BBQ Jammin Fries. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.