Governor Lee ‘digging into’ lethal injection protocol

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee said his office is ‘digging into’ the lethal injection protocol that was called into question during a planned execution of a Tennessee inmate.

Oscar Smith’s execution was temporarily called off Thursday night an hour before he was set to be executed by lethal injection.

Smith, who was set to be executed after being convicted in 1989 in a triple murder, has been given a reprieve until June 1.

Nearly an hour before Smith’s scheduled execution time Governor Lee said due to an oversite to the lethal injection preparation the scheduled execution would not take place.

Now, Tennessee activists are calling for a full investigation into what happened.

“I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol,” Governor Lee said in a tweet.

“The first feeling I had was relief once it sunk in we were not going to be executing someone,” Executive Director of Tennesseans for alternatives to the Death Penalty (TADP) Stacy Rector said. “The second feeling was grave concern that we had gotten to within nearly an hour.”

TADP held vigils across the state for Smith Thursday including in Memphis. Now, the group is calling for a full investigation into the protocol in question.

On Friday, Governor Bill Lee said he’s ‘digging into it’

He said “I granted a temporary reprieve because of a technical oversight. I have high expectations for our departments, and the death penalty is a serious matter that requires attention to detail. We are digging into this, and I expect we will have more to report next week.”

Smith’s execution was the first scheduled since the start of the pandemic. Michael Rimmer, who was convicted of a murder in Shelby County, was scheduled to be executed next month, but this month that was changed as his case continues in the court.

Rector said she hopes the state rids itself of the death penalty.

“What we would certainly hope is that Governor Lee would help our state to take a step back here, to conduct an independent and through investigation,” Rector said.

Action News 5 asked Governor Bill Lee’s Office what is his official stance on the death penalty after this incident, but we have not received an answer back.

We also reached out to Rimmer’s lawyer and he chose not to comment on how Smith’s reprieve could impact Rimmer’s future execution date.

Smith’s execution will be scheduled on or after the end date of the reprieve.

