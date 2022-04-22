Heat and haze this weekend washed away by Tuesday rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You may think it’s warm now, but we add in a little humidity this weekend. It will feel like summer by tomorrow! A few very warm days await us this weekend before the next cold front swings through on Tuesday. After a line of rain and storms pass through, cooler weather is in the forecast for the middle of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures are the theme this weekend.

This evening features mostly clear skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s. It’s a great night to be outside grilling out or attending the Smokies baseball game. The gametime temperature is warm in the upper 70s but will fall slowly into the upper 60s by the 9th inning, just before the Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday dawns mild with lows in the mid 50s. We warm quickly under that April sun to the mid 80s.

Humidity levels will creep up along with the temperatures this weekend. We haven’t been truly humid for a while, so make sure you’re prepared if you’re outside this weekend. Bring plenty of sunscreen, plenty of water, and know where to find shade if you start to become a little too warm.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.We add in a bit of a breeze with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15+ mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

On Monday we’ll see a few more clouds moving in along with winds gusting to 25+ mph as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will once again climb into the 80s. We could see a few storms develop ahead of the cold front, especially on the Plateau, in the evening hours.

Rain and storms move in by the early morning hours on Tuesday. They will last into the afternoon before clearing out and leaving us with below average temperatures.

Cooler days follow the front with some chilly nights. Spotty frost is possible by Thursday morning as we dip into the 30s.

It doesn’t stay chilly for long, though, as another warm up begins toward the end of our First Alert 8 Day Planner

