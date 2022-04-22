Helicopter rescue team saves Appalachian Trail hiker

SWAIN CO., N.C. (WVLT) - The Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (NCHART) with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety was called to rescue a man who was complaining of chest pains while hiking the Appalachian Trail Friday.

The Emergency Communications Center with the Great Smoky Mountain National Park received the call just before 10:30 a.m. that 74-year-old Michael Elmore had severe chest pains, according to GSMNP Spokesperson Dana Soehn.

“First responders performed a litter carry out down to a location where NCHART could hoist the patient to their helicopter,” Soehn said. “The patient was brought out to a landing zone and was transferred to the Mountain Area Medical Airlift (MAMA) who transported him to Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC for treatment.”

First responders with the Graham Co. EMS, Swain Co. Search and Rescue and the North Carolina Forest Service worked together to rescue the hiker.

