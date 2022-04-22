Kingston woman approaches 102nd birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Laura Lee Taylor Jenkins will celebrate her 102nd birthday Monday. The birthday will mark just one more milestone in a life filled with them.

Laura Jenkins was born Laura Lee Taylor in Niota, Tennessee in 1920; her life is like a catalogue of Tennessee history. She grew up in White Pine working as a telephone operator before moving to Oak Ridge to help with a mysterious project: the Manhattan Project, of course. Jenkins didn’t know what she was working on, and she wasn’t allowed to tell anyone.

Laura Jenkins met her future husband, Rex, on a train while he was travelling from Philadelphia to Franklinton, Louisiana. They corresponded, dated, then eventually married and moved to Franklinton, Louisiana. While together, they traveled across Tennessee and Kentucky while Rex worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Laura Jenkins herself worked as a nurse at Harriman Hospital before her retirement. She spent her leisure time with her husband fishing and camping on the same lakes watched over by the TVA.

Laura Jenkin’s family told WVLT News that she’s still sharp as a tack today, remembering the names of most of her school teachers and classmates. She’s outlived most of her friends, her family said, but makes new ones everyday.

