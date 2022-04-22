Knoxville mayor delivers State of the City Address

Are you about to pay more? More public demand may mean your taxes go up. Posted by WVLT on Friday, April 22, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon delivered the State of the City Address Friday afternoon. During the address, Kincannon went over her proposed operations budget for the City of Knoxville.

The address focused on preserving positive momentum, Kincannon opened with. Kincannon said that population was growing, mentioning that building permits had increased 10% and policing requests had gone up. The highlight of the address was a proposed operation budget, which included a proposed property tax increase.

Kincannon proposed a $0.50 property tax increase, aimed at generating more revenue for the city to keep up with public project demands. “I have heard your requests for quality roads and more greenways,” Kincannon said. “I am not willing to sacrifice Knoxville’s quality of life by penny pinching.”

Kincannon also mentioned that the city is facing a shortage of employees, due to lack of competitive pay. She said that the Knoxville Police Department is short 50 officers, and other city departments are short employees as well. To fix these shortages, Kincannon suggested raising city employee minimum wages to $15/hr. “This is the right thing to do for all of us that live here,” she said. “Our first responders always have our back, and now we must have theirs.”

The mayor also suggested a $10 million budget for improving and maintaining Knoxville parks. She mentioned various parks around Knoxville currently in the middle of improvements, including Lakeshore Park. “Thank you to all our partners that make these spaces accessible to all, and places we are proud of,” she said.

The proposal also included millions of dollars for improvements to roadways, not just for cars, but for pedestrians and cyclists as well.

Kincannon also aimed at improving Knoxville’s storm water solutions. She proposed $20 million dedicated to improving the way Knoxville handles heavy rain, hopefully improving flooding conditions.

Affordable housing also played a part in the budget. Kincannon helped create an affordable housing fund, which she hopes to dedicate another $10 million to to help improve affordable housing locations in Knoxville, creating 2,100 more affordable homes in the city, she said.

The budget will now go to the City Council, who will discuss and vote on it before the fiscal year ends in July.

