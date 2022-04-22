Knoxville woman charged after leaving 6-year-old in car on hot day, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was charged on April 6 after she reportedly left her six-year-old child asleep in her car during a hot day while shopping at the Clinton Highway Walmart.

Hallie Ann Cruz left her child in her Jeep asleep under a blanket on a 75-degree day, according to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The report also alleged that Cuz left the car locked with windows up.

The child reportedly woke up while her mother was in the store, exited the car and began looking for her inside the Walmart. During this time, Cruz left the store and made it “about halfway back home” before realizing that her child was not in the car.

Cruz was charged with abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child under eight years old.

