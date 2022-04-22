Advertisement

KSP investigate human remains found in Todd Co.


File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRENTON, KY (WSMV) – The Todd County Sheriff’s Office said the Kentucky State Police are looking into reports of skeletal remains found.

Kentucky State Police detectives said the remains were located on Wednesday in a wooded area off Big Pond Road in Trenton, KY.

Authorities, along with Dr. Christopher Keifer, who represents the State Medical Examiner’s Office, responded to the scene and confirmed the skeletal remains to be human.

Members from the Forensic Anthropology Center out of the University of Tennessee responded to the scene Friday to assist with removing the remains.

The victim has yet to be identified according to KSP, and the cause of death is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

