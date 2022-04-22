Ky. PE teacher accused of ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with student

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky physical education teacher is accused of having “inappropriate physical contact” with a student.

Kentucky State Police arrested 32-year-old Courtney D. Horn Thursday on charges of third-degree sodomy, third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

We’re told she was a health/PE teacher at Lee County Middle/High School. The superintendent notified KSP on Tuesday after receiving information about the inappropriate contact.

School officials say Horn is no longer employed with the school district.

Horn was booked into Three Forks Regional Jail Thursday night but has since bonded out. The jail did not take a mugshot of her.

As part of her bond, she can’t have any contact with Lee County Schools.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Lee County School officials released this statement about the situation:

