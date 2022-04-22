Advertisement

Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton in Cincinnati

The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An estimated $413,000 in merchandise was stolen Wednesday from the Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre in Kenwood, Ohio, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3 p.m., around eight to 10 people wearing ski masks were dropped off at the entrance of the shopping center.

The individuals proceeded to the Louis Vuitton store as they pushed passed store employees to get into the store, the sheriff’s office explained.

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photos released Thursday show the suspects running out of the store, merchandise in hand, on their way to a dark gray SUV and a black sedan. The vehicles were last seen northbound on I-71, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call 513-851-6000 if you have information regarding this investigation.

Caption

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee inmate execution postponed
Moses Ware, 60, won the jackpot for the Aug. 10 Easy 5 drawing.
Store owner wins big as the search for TN Lottery winner continues
People wait at the new Knoxville Greyhound bus stop location
Customers waiting in ‘appalling’ conditions at new Greyhound location
Source: (WVLT)
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Cades Cove Loop for repairs
THP Cruiser
THP: Anderson County crash kills 2 from Heiskell

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
Ukrainians return home despite ongoing war with Russia.
Ukrainians begin to return home despite ongoing war
These are a few of the flowers early in Pigeon Forge, from Ed Madejek
Longer stretch of ‘80s’ heading into the weekend
Robert Nichols will move to Knoxville after 45 years of living next to the Smokies.
Sevier County church raises thousands for man who lost home in fire