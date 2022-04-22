Pope clears schedule for medical checks on painful knee

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has cleared his schedule to undergo medical checks on his right knee. Strained ligaments have made walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.

Francis’ mobility has been greatly curtailed of late, with his already pronounced limp from sciatica seemingly aggravated.

He had to bow out celebrating the Easter Vigil last weekend, struggled through Easter Sunday Mass and now frequently walks with a shuffle and the assistance of an aide.

The Vatican spokesman said Friday that Francis was undergoing medical checks within the city state, not at an external hospital. Francis has long undergone regular sessions of physiotherapy to help with the sciatica nerve pain.

