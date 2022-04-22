PREVIEW: #1 Tennessee prepares to meet Gators in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WVLT) - Tennessee will hit the road this weekend to face off against Florida in Gainesville. They enter the weekend series having won three straight games after a series win on Alabama and a victory against Bellarmine.

Series History

Overall: Florida leads, 154-90

in Knoxville: Florida leads, 67-48

in Gainesville: Florida leads, 83-41

at Neutral Sites: Florida leads, 4-1

Last 10 Meetings: Tennessee leads, 6-4

Last Meeting: W, 4-0 (5/29/21 in Hoover, Ala.)

Tennessee will look to take its third consecutive series win from Florida this weekend. The Vols are 6-4 against UF in the Tony Vitello era.

Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, April 22 (6:30 p.m.)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 23 (6:30 p.m.)

TBD vs. RHP Brandon Sproat (4-3, 4.91 ERA)

Game 3 – Sunday, April 24 (12 p.m.)

RHP Drew Beam (8-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Neely (1-0, 4.30 ERA)

Where to Watch

The series will be streamed on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. You can also watch at espn.com/watch.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.