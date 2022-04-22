Advertisement

Sevier County church raises thousands for man who lost home in fire

By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sevier County government officials say 125 total homes were destroyed by last month’s wildfires. Of that number, 64 belonged to full time residents that called East Tennessee home. One of which was Robert Nichols.

Nichols and his wife lived in their Sevier County home for decades; they lost everything in the wildfire and have been forced to find another option.

“What we’re doing is very temporary and after living in the foothills of the smokies for 45 years, I am not looking forward to living in apartments in Knoxville,” said Nichols.

While the couple rents an apartment, they received a well timed act of kindness from the folks at Connect Church.

Nichols said they passed the offering plate around in both services, and collected more than $5,000 for them as they look for permanent housing and replacing the things inside their home. Nichols said the only things they found through the rubble were a couple of plastic sandwich bags.

This comes at a time where Gov. Lee’s most recent executive order is waiving fees to replace things like a drivers license and the title to your car. It may not seem like a big difference to some, but Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter said everything helps in a time when people are looking to rebuild.

While hopeful for a last minute effort from FEMA, he considers getting federal funding for those impacted by the fire an uphill battle at this point.

