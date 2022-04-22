String of 80s kicks off today, ahead of the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High pressure, or a calm weather pattern, locks us in a bubble of warmer air for several days, until a cold front breaks through early next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mild, with lows in the low to mid 50s. It’s a mostly clear morning, and some stray fog is possible.

Friday is all about the sunshine. Pack the sunscreen and water, with more heat. We’re warming up to the upper 70s for the higher elevations outlining the Valley, and around 81 degrees in Knoxville and the Valley. We have a light breeze today.

Tonight is clear, but a little more humid, so we’re only dropping to around 55 degrees. Saturday tops out around 85 degrees! That slightly higher humidity make packing the water important if you’re planning to stay outside. Of course, the sunscreen is a must all weekend! We’ll have a breeze out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph.

More clouds move through Saturday evening through Sunday morning, which makes the morning even warmer at 58 degrees. Sunday is back to mostly sunny, with more wind out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph, and gusts around 20 mph. Sunday’s high will be around 84 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wind gusts pick up to 25 mph Monday, and the humidity increases as well, with a high of 82 degrees but feeling a little warmer. The wind and steamy air are combining ahead of our next cold front. This can create a few storms, but the line of rain and storms moves in Monday night.

As of now, the front has slowed a bit and is looking to be more of an 80% coverage of our area in rain and some thunder Tuesday morning to midday, then gradually decreasing showers. This leaves us at only 64 on Tuesday.

Cooler air settles in behind this front, with highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, but back to sunny days. Wednesday night is the chilliest point, with some stray frost possible in sheltered spots and the higher elevations.

You can see the temperature bounce back to 70s at the end of your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.