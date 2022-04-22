Top-ranked Vols head to the Swamp to take on Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball hit the road for a three-game series in Gainesville starting Friday.

The Vols come into the matchup on a three-game win streak after a series win over Alabama and a 9-3 Tuesday win over Bellarmine.

Tennessee is looking for its third straight series win against Florida. UT is 6-4 against UF since Tony Vitello took over as head coach in 2018.

Tennessee has been one of the best road teams in the nation this season. UT is 6-0 in true road games with series sweeps over then No. 1 Ole Miss and then No. 3 Vanderbilt. The Vols outscored the Commodores, 16-4, and the Rebels, 26-7.

Tennessee returns to Knoxville for a five-game homestand starting with a midweek matchup against Xavier on Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

