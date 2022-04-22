Vice President to give commencement speech at Tennessee State University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Middle Tennessee next Month

Harris will deliver the keynote address for Tennessee State University’s Spring Commencement on May 7.

Tennessee State University is pleased to announce that Vice President Kamala Harris will headline the University’s 2022... Posted by Tennessee State University on Friday, April 22, 2022

Harris will speak in front of nearly 900 students and their families and friends at 9 a.m. on May 7 in Hale Stadium.

“We are excited to have the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris and Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, two trailblazers and history makers, deliver the keynote address for our commencement ceremonies,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in a statement on Friday.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will give the commencement speech for graduate students on May 6 at 5 p.m. in the Gentry Center Complex.

“Commencement marks a major milestone in our students’ lives, but to have the Vice President of the United States as your guest speaker makes this moment even more special for our students and their families. I believe they will also appreciate the fact that both Vice President Harris and Mayor Woodfin are HBCU graduates, a testament to the caliber of students TSU and other HBCUs produce. The TSU family looks forward to both ceremonies and featured speakers.”

The university said both ceremonies would follow COVID-19 guidelines. To learn more about those guidelines, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.