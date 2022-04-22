Advertisement

Vice President to give commencement speech at Tennessee State University


Vice President Kamala Harris cheers after blowing a whistle to start a race as she participates...
Vice President Kamala Harris cheers after blowing a whistle to start a race as she participates in activities on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 18, 2022, during the White House Easter Egg Roll.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Middle Tennessee next Month

Harris will deliver the keynote address for Tennessee State University’s Spring Commencement on May 7.

Harris will speak in front of nearly 900 students and their families and friends at 9 a.m. on May 7 in Hale Stadium.

“We are excited to have the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris and Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, two trailblazers and history makers, deliver the keynote address for our commencement ceremonies,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in a statement on Friday.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will give the commencement speech for graduate students on May 6 at 5 p.m. in the Gentry Center Complex.

“Commencement marks a major milestone in our students’ lives, but to have the Vice President of the United States as your guest speaker makes this moment even more special for our students and their families. I believe they will also appreciate the fact that both Vice President Harris and Mayor Woodfin are HBCU graduates, a testament to the caliber of students TSU and other HBCUs produce. The TSU family looks forward to both ceremonies and featured speakers.”

TSU President Glenda Glover

The university said both ceremonies would follow COVID-19 guidelines. To learn more about those guidelines, click here.

