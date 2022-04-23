Advertisement

Fire officials investigating Knoxville house fire

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department received a call from a resident that their kitchen was on fire Friday night, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

“Upon arrival, the initial engine company reported heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the house,” Wilbanks said. “Initial companies made a fast interior attack and were able to quickly extinguish the fire without difficulty.”

There was one woman, three children, and one cat inside the house when it caught fire but all were able to escape safely.

Firefighters did not find any smoke alarms inside the home and the KFD was investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone can request a new or replacement smoke alarm by calling 311.

