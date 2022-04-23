Former Mr. Basketball Tyreke Key transfers to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball picked up a commitment from a transfer guard Saturday evening.

Tyreke Key - a 6′3″ guard transfer from Indiana State announced he’d be using his final year of eligibility in Knoxville.

The Clay County native holds the record for point scored in a TSSAA state tournament and won the 2017 TSSAA Mr. Basketball award. His offensive prowess continued to the next level: Key averaged double-digit points in three of the four seasons he played at Indiana State. Key averaged more than 17 points per game a season ago.

“It was a big relief,” said Key when asked about making a decision.

“The recruiting process is pretty hectic but coming back home was special to me and I’m excited to be back,” said Key - who chose Tennessee over Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Key led the Missouri Valley Conference in minutes played two seasons ago and says he’s excited to serve as a veteran presence for Rick Barnes and his staff.

“They’re looking for a veteran guy who can score the ball and I can score well. I’ve scored more than 1600-hundred points so from that standpoint I know how to score. They just need an older guy to play that leader role a bit and come in and make an impact,” said Key.

Tennessee will look to fill three more roster spots in the offseason. Forwards Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Handje Tamba have both entered the tranfer portal but have yet to announce a landing spot. Victory Bailey Jr. is headed to play for former UT assistant Kim English, while Quentin Diboundje will join former Tennessee associate head coach Michael Schwartz at East Carolina.

Kingsport native John Fulkerson used up his final year of eligibility last season.

