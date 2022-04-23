Advertisement

Former Mr. Basketball Tyreke Key transfers to Tennessee

Tyreke Key - a 6′3″ guard transfer from Indiana State announced he’d be using his final year of eligibility in Knoxville.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball picked up a commitment from a transfer guard Saturday evening.

Tyreke Key - a 6′3″ guard transfer from Indiana State announced he’d be using his final year of eligibility in Knoxville.

The Clay County native holds the record for point scored in a TSSAA state tournament and won the 2017 TSSAA Mr. Basketball award. His offensive prowess continued to the next level: Key averaged double-digit points in three of the four seasons he played at Indiana State. Key averaged more than 17 points per game a season ago.

“It was a big relief,” said Key when asked about making a decision.

“The recruiting process is pretty hectic but coming back home was special to me and I’m excited to be back,” said Key - who chose Tennessee over Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Key led the Missouri Valley Conference in minutes played two seasons ago and says he’s excited to serve as a veteran presence for Rick Barnes and his staff.

“They’re looking for a veteran guy who can score the ball and I can score well. I’ve scored more than 1600-hundred points so from that standpoint I know how to score. They just need an older guy to play that leader role a bit and come in and make an impact,” said Key.

Tennessee will look to fill three more roster spots in the offseason. Forwards Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Handje Tamba have both entered the tranfer portal but have yet to announce a landing spot. Victory Bailey Jr. is headed to play for former UT assistant Kim English, while Quentin Diboundje will join former Tennessee associate head coach Michael Schwartz at East Carolina.

Kingsport native John Fulkerson used up his final year of eligibility last season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallie Ann Cruz
Knoxville woman charged after leaving 6-year-old in car on hot day, report says
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Family of passed infant to host Wears Valley event to share her story, raise awareness
Family of passed infant to host Wears Valley event to share her story, raise awareness
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee inmate execution postponed
More than 700 trees coming to Lakeshore Park to replace ones with X’s on them
What will happen to Lakeshore Park’s trees?

Latest News

Chase Burns
Seven-run second inning powers No. 1 Vols to series-opening win over Florida
2022 Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic
Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic tees off for another successful tournament
KNOXVILLE, TN - February 18, 2022 - Pitcher Chase Burns #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Top-ranked Vols head to the Swamp to take on Florida
Tennessee will hit the road this weekend to face off against Florida in Gainesville.
Vitello Nuggets