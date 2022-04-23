Knoxville group on a mission to curb crime by locking felons into a new career

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During the month of April, justice groups and advocates celebrate Second Chance Month. Leaders with the Knoxville Area Urban League’s Rise Reentry program spent the entire year giving people a shot at a second chance.

Dozens of felons have been connected to work training, resume building and a full-time job best suited for their skill sets.

“I call it hug and its a holistic unified guidance. Everyone wants to feel like they belong. I want them to come and say we want to give you a hug and give you the tools to be successful,” Denise Carr, program director, said.

The program has already seen success helping a mother start a new career two weeks after her release.

“I was way too far down deep that I didn’t know how to get out,” said Heather Authier. “I think that’s why the rise program is so amazing people you can get out and be overwhelmed. You need a driver’s license, social security card, a way to get to work, you need housing there’s so many overwhelming things.”

Felons or inmates can enter and graduate from the free program when they’re ready.

