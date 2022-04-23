Lenoir City parents start recovery center after witnessing children struggle with addiction

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir city parents Teresa and Terry King helped to make a difference in their community by helping those who are struggling with drug addiction.

“After 17 years of addiction with my daughter and raising three grandsons because of her addiction, and right now it’s 20 years with my son, and multiple overdoses shared Teresa.

Teresa said she and her husband started the non-profit Beauty for Ashes Ministries after watching their son and daughter become addicted to drugs.

“It is so important because as a family it completely disrupts things. Your sleep, your rest, your finances. Everything because you’re worried about getting that call of an overdose. And now with Fentanyl, it makes it a thousand times worse because it is so deadly,” shared Teresa.

King said Beauty for Ashes aims to treat those who battle addiction.

Teresa’s daughter Tessa King said she is now five years clean. After attending nine treatment programs and spending time in jail. She’s sharing her story of addiction to help others across the nation through a campaign with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

”I remember waking up one day from an overdose. I had overdosed on fentanyl several times myself. I begged and screamed, cried, and cussed like why did you bring me back. I don’t feel like I have a purpose. Why just, why do you just keep bringing me back? This is why. It made them feel like they weren’t alone, and I think that for me that was the biggest thing about it besides the experience of it. It was amazing, but for it to reach that many pregnant women or women who had kids and felt that guilt and shame,” said Tessa.

Right now the Beauty For Ashes house is undergoing some renovations but will host its’ grand reopening on April 30th at noon. All are invited to attend.

They said they’re always accepting donations and pantry items for those in the program.

