Lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get out and enjoy the warmth and sunshine today! A cold front is on the way early next week bringing rain, storms, and a cool down.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures start out pretty mild this morning near the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs getting to 85 degrees!

Humidity levels will creep up along with the temperatures this weekend. We haven’t been truly humid for a while, so make sure you’re prepared if you’re outside this weekend. Bring plenty of sunscreen and water, and know where to find shade if you start to become a little too warm.

Sunday starts out near 60 degrees and warms up once again to the mid-80s. We add in a bit of a breeze with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15+ mph. That sunshine continues as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

On Monday we’ll see a few more clouds moving in along with winds gusting to 25+ mph as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will once again climb into the 80s. We could see a few storms develop ahead of the cold front, especially on the Plateau, in the evening hours.

Rain and storms move in by the early morning hours on Tuesday. They will last into the afternoon before clearing out and leaving us with below-average temperatures.

Cooler days follow the front with some chilly nights. Spotty frost is possible by Thursday morning as we dip into the 30s.

It doesn’t stay chilly for long, though, as another warm-up begins toward the end of our First Alert 8 Day Planner.

Saturday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.