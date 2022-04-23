Make-A-Wish grants Knoxville teen’s wish to improve Kodak bird park

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Make-A-Wish East Tennessee granted a Knoxville teen’s wishes to improve a place where he found peace during cancer treatments.

When Campbell Maben, 18, was battling cancer, he said he would go to Seven Islands State Birding Park to find solace and peace. When asked, the University of Tennessee student said he wished to “give back to a place that gave him so much.” Specifically, he wanted to make the Kodak bird park better for future visitors.

On Saturday, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee unveiled a new information kiosk, one of the many improvements on Friends of Seven Islands State Birding Park’s list, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a spokesperson said.

Soon, the organization will also install picnic tables at the park, which was also on Maben’s list, according to a release.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants wishes to children with critical conditions to provide hope, strength, and joy. The organization describes the wishes they grant as medicine to help children face treatment with renewed commitment.

