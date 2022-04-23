Advertisement

Make-A-Wish grants Knoxville teen’s wish to improve Kodak bird park

When Campbell Maben, 18, was battling cancer throughout medical treatments, he said he would go to Seven Islands State Birding Park to find solace and peace.
The organization unveiled the information kiosk Saturday morning.
The organization unveiled the information kiosk Saturday morning.(Make-A-Wish)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Make-A-Wish East Tennessee granted a Knoxville teen’s wishes to improve a place where he found peace during cancer treatments.

When Campbell Maben, 18, was battling cancer, he said he would go to Seven Islands State Birding Park to find solace and peace. When asked, the University of Tennessee student said he wished to “give back to a place that gave him so much.” Specifically, he wanted to make the Kodak bird park better for future visitors.

On Saturday, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee unveiled a new information kiosk, one of the many improvements on Friends of Seven Islands State Birding Park’s list, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a spokesperson said.

Soon, the organization will also install picnic tables at the park, which was also on Maben’s list, according to a release.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants wishes to children with critical conditions to provide hope, strength, and joy. The organization describes the wishes they grant as medicine to help children face treatment with renewed commitment.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallie Ann Cruz
Knoxville woman charged after leaving 6-year-old in car on hot day, report says
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Family of passed infant to host Wears Valley event to share her story, raise awareness
Family of passed infant to host Wears Valley event to share her story, raise awareness
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee inmate execution postponed
More than 700 trees coming to Lakeshore Park to replace ones with X’s on them
What will happen to Lakeshore Park’s trees?

Latest News

Tennessee man admits using federal COVID-19 aid for himself
Beautiful Saturday ahead
Lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures this weekend
Multiple storage units destroyed following Loudon Co. fire
Multiple storage units destroyed following Loudon Co. fire
Deputies responded to the fire early Saturday morning.
Multiple storage units destroyed following Loudon Co. fire