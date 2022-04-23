Multiple storage units destroyed following Loudon Co. fire

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple storage units were destroyed in a Loudon County fire Saturday morning, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said crews extinguished a fire that involved several storage units on Vonore Road in Loudon in the early hours of April 23.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WVLT News that detectives were working to identify the cause of the fire at this time.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the fire is urged to call Loudon County E-911 at (865) 458-9081 and speak to LCSO Detective Sergeant Jerramie Bowen.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.