Advertisement

Multiple storage units destroyed following Loudon Co. fire

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WVLT News that detectives are working to identify the cause of the fire at this time.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WVLT News that detectives are working to identify the cause of the fire at this time.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple storage units were destroyed in a Loudon County fire Saturday morning, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said crews extinguished a fire that involved several storage units on Vonore Road in Loudon in the early hours of April 23.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WVLT News that detectives were working to identify the cause of the fire at this time.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the fire is urged to call Loudon County E-911 at (865) 458-9081 and speak to LCSO Detective Sergeant Jerramie Bowen.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallie Ann Cruz
Knoxville woman charged after leaving 6-year-old in car on hot day, report says
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Family of passed infant to host Wears Valley event to share her story, raise awareness
Family of passed infant to host Wears Valley event to share her story, raise awareness
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee inmate execution postponed
Homeless react to bill
Homeless Bill passes TN Senate and House

Latest News

Beautiful Saturday ahead
Lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures this weekend
Multiple storage units destroyed following Loudon Co. fire
Multiple storage units destroyed following Loudon Co. fire
Chase Burns
Seven-run second inning powers No. 1 Vols to series-opening win over Florida
Concord UMC unveils its thrift shop.
The Thrift Store to benefit local church’s missions