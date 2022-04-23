Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic tees off for another successful tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a beautiful day to play golf at the Avalon County Club and Golf Course. Even better knowing the golfers came together to support the Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee Valley.

Since 2000, the Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic has raised over $2 million.

Tennessee legend, coach Phillip Fulmer said, “Bottom line, we’re helping people that maybe need a little boost, or encouragement along the way.”

He said he’s always excited to support the boys and girls club. Fulmer knows just how impactful these programs can be for young kids looking to build a strong future.

“Growing up in a small town in East Tennessee there were men and women in the community that gave me a chance and changed my life,” said Fulmer. “Therefore changing my children and changed my grandchildren now and so many of the kids that I coached came from organizations like the boys and girls club that gave them a vision of bigger and better things than maybe what they thought they could do.”

Former Vols quarterback Bobby Scott said this tournament is rewarding in many ways.

“It’s been a really great time to spend with some of your old teammates and everything like that as well as, help the boys and girls club,” said Scott.

The tournament was once again sold out. However, the event saw thousands of dollars in donations through the silent auction.

There, more than $16,000 were raised.

