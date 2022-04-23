Seven-run second inning powers No. 1 Vols to series-opening win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WVLT) – The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team opened its series in Florida with an 8-2 win Friday night thanks to a seven-run second inning an another lights out performance by Chase Burns on the bump.

The freshman hurler allowed one earned run in 6.1 innings of work while giving up two hits and striking out five Gators.

Trey Lipscomb, Jordan Beck and Cortland Lawson all had two hits for Tennessee and combined to drive in six of the team’s eight runs. Lipscomb led the way with three RBI, thanks to a three-run shot in the second inning.

With the win, the Volunteers (35-3, 15-1 SEC) became just the second team in SEC history to start conference play 15-1, joining UT’s 1951 College World Series team, which started and finished league play 16-1.

Tennessee will look to win the series Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

