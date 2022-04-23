Advertisement

Sevier Co. woman reclaims memories in ruins of Hatcher Mountain Wildfire

Sue Barker recovers her dad’s wedding ring and other items from destroyed home.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - When Sue Barker went to work more than three weeks ago, she never imaged it would be the last time she saw her home upright.

Her home was one of the structures burned by the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire.

For a day and a half, Barker was left only with the clothes on her back and wondering if her home was safe, until she got a text.

A simple text message of “is this your house,” quickly turned into a grim reality when Barker took a close look at the picture.

“I wouldn’t have thought it was my house but I have three rod iron chairs with baskets of flowers in them and I recognized the chairs. I never would have thought it was my house,” said Barker.

On Friday, volunteers with the Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief team came to Barker’s house to sift through the remains in hopes of finding anything of value.

“Working disaster relief gives me so much joy and satisfaction,” said Larry McCroskey.

In the rubble, they found things like coffee cups, a necklace, and a rock that said “joy” on it.

“Our dad’s wedding ring was perfect, it doesn’t even look like it was in the fire,” said Barker.

While most shovels full of debris won’t amount to any usable items, every little memory counted for Barker.

“You pick up something, it makes you smile because it brings back a memory of something that was good, it really does,” said Barker.

Barker lost around $87,000 in cash in the fire after she said she put it in a fire proof safe that burned anyways.

Moving forward, she’s contemplating her next long term option as she lives in a home for the next 90 days.

According to Sevier County EMA Director Joe Ayers, Sevier County officials submitted $65,708,200 in estimated damage to private structures to TEMA, with the hopes of getting FEMA individual assistance.

Of the 219 structures impacted by the fire, 130 were completely destroyed, four had major damage and the remaining 85 had minor damage.

