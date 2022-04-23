The Thrift Store to benefit local church’s missions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Concord United Methodist Church spent the better part of 16 years hosting yearly rummage sales to benefit the church’s missions.

Nearly eight months ago, church leaders and members came together to work on finding a more permanent spot to raise money for the UMC’s outreach.

”We learned even with thrift stores existing in Knoxville there was still an underserved community of families working hard who needed a place to gain necessary things at an affordable price,” said Wil Cantrell, the senior associate pastor at Concord United Methodist Church.

In what was once a pawn shop, the church now has a permanent store to call all its own.

”This is the thrift store, call it what it is and this is our grand opening,” said Jane Currin as she guided WVLT around the store.

Currin was Concord’s Missions Director.

One of the minds behind this new outreach, she was proud of what’s become of this store along Kingston Pike.

”These seeds have been planted, and they’ve been growing, and seeing that harvest feeling is great and we hope it’ll continue,” said Currin.

The store is located at 8843 Kingston Pike and will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Wednesdays and Saturdays they’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

”The whole idea is to be able to love the community, to love God, and give back by having affordable priced items to serve the families,” said Currin.

While another way to serve others, the plan was to grow this mission and see where it goes, but they don’t rule out a future location somewhere else around East Tennessee.

”I’ve learned not to limit what God can do,” said Cantrell.

