Check your numbers! Knoxville store sells winning Tenn. Powerball ticket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! A lucky person in Knoxville has a winning Powerball ticket, according to an announcement from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

The winner matched four out of the five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was three, officials said the prize tripled to $150,000.

The numbers drawn were 10, 39, 47, 49, and 56, with the red Powerball being 8.

According to a Tennessee Lottery spokesperson, the ticket was sold at Up-N-Smoke, located at 4909 Millertown Pike in Knoxville.

The current Powerball jackpot stands at $421 million for the April 25 drawing. No additional information will be available until the prize is claimed.

