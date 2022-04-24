East Tenn. law enforcement to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day lands on April 30, and law enforcement officials are taking part around East Tennessee to remove unwanted drugs from people’s homes.

There are several law enforcement agencies hosting locations that offer drop-off bins from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, including:

5th Judicial Task Force Blount County Justice Center, located at 940 East Lamar Alexander Parkway.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Terry’s Pharmacy, located at 3715 Jacksboro Pike.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office, located at 415 Straight Creek Road. Tazewell Police Department, located at 1830 Main Street.

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office, located at 111 Court Avenue.

Crossville Police Department Kroger, located at 365 Highland Square.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office, located at 90 Justice Center Drive.

Grainger County Sheriff’s Office Food City, located at 180 Rutledge Pike.

Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office College Square Mall, located at 2550 East Morris Boulevard.

Harriman Police Department Walgreens, located at 1797 Roane State Hwy.

Kingston Police Department Kingston City Hall, located at 900 Waterford Place.

Knoxville Police Department South Knoxville Food City, located at 7608 Mountain Grove Drive.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Kroger, located at 189 Brooklawn Street. Ingles, located at 11847 Kingston Pike.

Lenoir City Police Department Walmart, located at 911 U.S. 321 North.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Tellico Village Welcome Center, located at 202 Chota Road.

McMinn County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office, located at 1319 South White Street.

Newport Police Department Walmart, located at 1075 Cosby Highway.

Oak Ridge Police Department Police department, located at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

Pigeon Forge Police Department Kroger, located at 220 Wears Valley Road.

Rockwood Police Department Rockwood City Hall, located at 100 North Chamberlain Avenue.

Union County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office, located at 130 Veteran Street.



Accepted Items

All household prescription and over-the-counter medications (including narcotics)

Liquid medications

Ointments, lotions, drops

Pet medications

Unopened Syringes/medical sharps (including EpiPen’s)

Expired Narcan/Naloxone

Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices will be taken after the batteries are removed from the devices.

Prohibited Items

Blood sugar equipment

Sharps/needles

Illegal drugs & narcotics (police will accept these items if placed in the container)

Thermometers

IV bags

Bloody or infectious waste

Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.) safe At-Home Disposal

More information can be found on the DEA’s website.

